Nikola Previews The Interior Of Its Hydrogen Truck

Nikola has just released a number of renderings that reveal the sleeper cabin of its hydrogen-electric One semi-truck.
Found at the front of the interior is a simple four-spoke steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment screen and a smaller digital display directly in front of the steering wheel. Compared to a traditional semi-truck, everything is very subtle and minimalistic.
As for the sleeping quarters, they are much more exciting and fitting for such a revolutionary semi. The entire area is dominated by surfaces bathed in white and blue materials and supports two bunks, a TV screen and a tablet. Additionally, there are a plethora of storage areas on the walls, under the bunks and in the bulkheads.
Nikola unveiled the truck late last year and intends on starting road tests next year. Powering the Nikola One are a pair of electric motors outputting 1,000 hp and 2,000 lb-ft (2,712 Nm) of torque and joined to a huge 320-kWh lithium-ion battery.