Nikola Zero Electric UTV Crawls To Production With 555 Horsepower

It may look like a crossover SUV, but you can't exactly take a Tesla Model X off-road. For that you'll want the new Nikola Zero.
Over a year since we brought you initial details, Nikola Powersports is now preparing to deliver the first customer examples of its electric UTV. And in the process, the company has revealed the vehicle's final specs.
For starters, the Zero will be offered with two powertrain options: the base model with 415 horsepower, and the more powerful version with 555 hp. By the all-important torque count, Nikola says it'll produce as much as 490 lb-ft, or 4,900 after gear reduction. That's a whole lot of torque!
Buyers will also be able to choose between three battery packs, good for 75, 100, and 125 kWh respectively. With the top battery installed, Nikola says it'll go 200 miles between charges... off-road! Go for the top spec and you're looking at a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds, with four people inside. No wonder CEO Trevor Milton claims that “no other competitor UTV can match the Nikola Zero's performance.”
Not impressed yet? Just check out the 32-inch tires on their bead-lock wheels, 20 inches of suspension travel, and 14 inches of ground clearance. The instruments are fully digital (with 10-inch central and 7-inch gauge displays), and customers can select such optional extras as a four-wheel torque vectoring system, 4,500-lb winches front and rear, and 4kW solar charger.
Pricing starts at $35,000, and it'll even be street-legal in some states. The first customer drive event in set to take place in Utah this December before the order books option in January.