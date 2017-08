Nissan Bringing Titan and Titan XD Range To Truck Show, Plus A 1960 Datsun

PHOTO GALLERY

This year's Great American Trucking Show (GATS), taking place in Dallas, August 24-26, will feature a wide range of Nissan Titan and Titan XD trucks and accessories.Visitors will also be incentivized to drop by Nissan's booth (#12045), as they'll be receiving a Nissan Vehicle Purchase Program (VPP) flyer that can be used toward a future purchase of just about any Nissan vehicle.said Nissan sales and marketing exec, Tiago Castro.Among all the Nissan models to be featured at the show, will be a modified Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab outfitted with Nissan Genuine Parts and Accessories, a stock Titan XD King Cab, Titan XD Crew Cab and Titan Single Cab, plus even a Titan XD Diesel Single Cab with a 1960 Datsun 221 pickup loaded in the bed.For 2017, all Nissan Titan King Cab models are powered by a standard 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine, pushing down 390 horses, while able to tow 9,420 lbs (4,273 kg). As for the diesel-powered versions, they utilize a 5.0-liter V8 turbodiesel, with 310 HP (314 PS) and 555 lb-ft (752 Nm) of torque.