Nissan Bringing Titan and Titan XD Range To Truck Show, Plus A 1960 Datsun

This year's Great American Trucking Show (GATS), taking place in Dallas, August 24-26, will feature a wide range of Nissan Titan and Titan XD trucks and accessories.
Visitors will also be incentivized to drop by Nissan's booth (#12045), as they'll be receiving a Nissan Vehicle Purchase Program (VPP) flyer that can be used toward a future purchase of just about any Nissan vehicle.
"We are excited to attend GATS for the first time with a range of tough and highly capable pickup trucks - and with each Titan and Titan XD featuring the industry's best 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, Titan will feel right at home among the industry's elite," said Nissan sales and marketing exec, Tiago Castro.
Among all the Nissan models to be featured at the show, will be a modified Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab outfitted with Nissan Genuine Parts and Accessories, a stock Titan XD King Cab, Titan XD Crew Cab and Titan Single Cab, plus even a Titan XD Diesel Single Cab with a 1960 Datsun 221 pickup loaded in the bed.
For 2017, all Nissan Titan King Cab models are powered by a standard 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine, pushing down 390 horses, while able to tow 9,420 lbs (4,273 kg). As for the diesel-powered versions, they utilize a 5.0-liter V8 turbodiesel, with 310 HP (314 PS) and 555 lb-ft (752 Nm) of torque.