Nissan Could Pay $97 Million In Takata Airbag Settlement

Nissan would be forced to pay $97.68 million if a proposed settlement over its Takata airbag recalls is approved for vehicle owners.
The Detroit News states that the settlement, filed to a federal court in Miami on Tuesday, would pay for an outreach program designed to ensure that all 4.4 million affected Nissans in the U.S. with Takata airbag inflators are repaired.
Additionally, the settlement would compensate owners for any relevant expenses they may incur while their vehicle is being repaired, such as using a rental car.
In May, BMW, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota agreed to a very similar settlement with the United States government worth $553 million.
Before being approved, Nissan’s settlement needs to be signed off by a judge.