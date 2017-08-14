Nissan GT-R Nismo Fan Creates His Own Lego Masterpiece

Not dissuaded by the fact that Lego doesn’t sell a Nissan GT-R Nismo, one fan has decided to create his very own Godzilla entirely from Lego.
Created by well-known Lego car builder Firas Abu-Jaber, the detail of the model is extraordinary with it capturing the proportions of the supercar slayer quite accurately.
Abu-Jaber decided to create his Lego GT-R Nismo in the vein of the initial launch car, meaning it combines a predominantly white body with black and red accents. The large rear wing of the car has also been recreated.
Like the finest scale models, the details don’t stop on the outside. Lift up the hood and you’re presented with the car’s famous 3.8-liter twin-turbo VR38 V6 engine. Even the trunk can open up, as can the doors, revealing an interior inspired by the real-life GT-R.
Lego Technic already offers a Porsche 911 GT3 RS replica to the public and if it sees what a fan can do, may consider expanding its range of buildable sports cars to include Japan’s finest Nurburgring king. At least that’s what we hope.