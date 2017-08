Nissan GT-R Nismo Vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R: Which Is The Best Track Car?

VIDEO

They both carry the same suffix - 'GT-R/GT R', and they're very closely powered, but there is a big difference between the two.First of all, the Mercedes-AMG GT R features a clever two-wheel drive layout with rear-wheel steering, which might make its tail feel light from time to time, but the difference is well noticeable in corners.Unlike its German competitor, the Nissan Nismo GT-R has an advanced all-wheel drive system, and a boxy silhouette that allowed it to fly under the radar 10 years ago, when the automaker dropped the veil off the first model.In terms of power, the Japanese supercar features a tweaked 3.8-liter twin-turbo'd V6 engine that feeds 600 horses and 481 pound-feet (652Nm) of torque to all four corners. Its official 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint time still hasn’t been announced, but it should be on the same level as the previous car, meaning 2.8sec.The Beast of the Green Hell, on the other hand, uses a 4.0-liter bitubo V8 engine . It sends 577hp and 516lb-ft (700Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, needing 3.6sec to reach 62mph (100km/h) from a standstill, and it will keep going up to a top speed of 198mph (318km/h).So, which one is the clever choice?Jonny Lieberman and Randy Pobst revealed their favorite, which happens to be the same one, after taking both cars out for a review, on public roads, and then putting them to the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, in an attempt to make the 'real' GT-R/GT R stand up.