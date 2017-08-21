Nissan Introduces Midnight Editions Of The Frontier, Titan, And Titan XD

Nissan is celebrating the solar eclipse by unveiling three new Midnight Editions.
Set to go on sale this fall, the latest Midnight Editions are based on the Frontier, Titan, and Titan XD.
Starting with the Titans, the trucks are equipped with tinted headlights, a blacked out grille, and black exterior badging. The models also have black side steps, black mirrors, and 20-inch aluminum wheels with a black finish. Body-color bumpers are standard and the trucks can be ordered in Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic, or Pearl White.
Drivers looking for interior changes will be sadly disappointed as the trucks come with a charcoal cabin which can be equipped with optional Midnight Edition floor mats.
The package will be available on Titan Crew Cab SV and SL models with either rear- or four-wheel drive. It's the same story for the Titan XD but the package is limited to trucks equipped with the 5.0-liter Cummins V8 diesel engine that develops 310 hp (231 kW) and 555 lb-ft (751 lb-ft) of torque.
The Frontier Midnight Edition is largely identical as it has body-color bumpers, a blacked out grille, and 18-inch aluminum wheels with a black finish. Other highlights include black mirrors, black side steps, and black badging.
Pricing will be announced closer to launch but Nissan has high hopes for the models as previous Midnight Editions "sell on average two times faster than standard models."