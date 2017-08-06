Nissan Leaf Platform To Spawn More EVs

Nissan looks set to use the platform of the next-generation 2018 Leaf for a number of other electric models.
Autocar reports that the automaker recently applied to trademark the name Terra with the Malaysian patents office and is expected to use the name for an upcoming, all-electric SUV.
Nissan first used the Terra name for an electric SUV concept some five years ago and if it indeed intends on making that concept a production reality, it’s only logical for the vehicle to borrow its underpinnings from the new Leaf.
Rumors suggest the new electric powertrain of the 2018 Leaf will offer a range of up to 340 miles (547 km) and there’s no reason why this battery pack couldn’t make its way into an SUV. Additionally, it is possible that the front electric motor of the Leaf could be combined with an electric motor at the rear to make the Terra all-wheel drive.
It’s unclear when Nissan may decide to release an electric SUV but if it does, we’d expect to see an updated concept first.