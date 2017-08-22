Nissan Not Done Teasing All-New Leaf [w/Video]

The all-new Nissan Leaf is scheduled to be unveiled on September 6 in Japan, packed full of semi-autonomous driving features and advanced safety tech.
According to Nissan, this brand new Leaf will "amaze your senses" and raise the bar for the electric car market, which has grown considerably since the Leaf was first introduced back in 2010.
Thanks to its Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, drivers are expected to feel more confident while behind the wheel of the all-new Leaf. The better built interior should also help boost comfort as well as overall ambiance.
The new Leaf will also feature Nissan's ProPilot Park system, which will be offered initially only on Japan and Europe. In other words, mark the Leaf among all these latest new cars that are able to go and park themselves with little input from the driver.
The all-new Nissan Leaf will also make an appearance at the 2017 National Drive Electric Week as an official sponsor, where it will visit eight U.S. cities during the tour.