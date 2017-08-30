Nissan Note e-Power Wants To Stop Passengers From Slapping The Driver

Bringing a car to a halt in a comfortable manner is a skill not every driver has and that has led to a sharp rise in incidents related to in-car abuse.
Especially in Japan, the place also known as “traffic light country”, passengers have been more violent than ever towards their driver in case of a rough stop that fails to meet their comfort standards.
More and more Japanese drivers end up being slapped across their faces by their passengers and Nissan decided that it’s time to put an end to this abuse; after all drivers are people too, apparently.
That’s why the Japanese company has added a new feature in its electrified Note e-Power; by engaging either the S or ECO mode, the throttle’s regenerative function becomes much stronger, enabling drivers to smoothly decrease their speed in a comfortable and slap-free way.
Remember, if the Note e-Power doesn’t do the trick, there’s always the option of ordering the next-gen Leaf which comes with the even more advanced e-Pedal.