Nissan Pulsar Becomes More Stylish With New Black Edition

PHOTO GALLERY

When choosing a new compact hatchback, many often forget that Nissan has the Pulsar to challenge the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Renault Megane, and Opel/Vauxhall Astra, among others.However, the automaker is reminding everyone that the Pulsar is for customers "seeking space and safety" with a new Black Edition, that's already on sale in selected markets across Europe.It's based on the mid-range N-Connecta trim, in all markets except for Italy, Spain, and Portugal, where it builds upon the Acenta grade, and features some modest exterior upgrades . These include the black bezel headlights, with LED signature, black side mirror casings, and 18-inch black diamond cut alloy wheels. The rims are replaced by 17-inch ones in Spain, Portugal, Holland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.Don’t expect any major changes inside either, as this is where users will find the part-leather seats, rear privacy glass, and NissanConnect infotainment system, with a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, DAB radio, and USB and AUX ports.Motivation comes from a 1.2-liter DIG-T petrol engine, with 115PS (113hp), or from a 110PS (108hp) 1.5-liter dCi diesel that's omnipresent on numerous cars made under the Renault-Nissan umbrella