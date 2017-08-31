Nissan Pulsar Becomes More Stylish With New Black Edition

When choosing a new compact hatchback, many often forget that Nissan has the Pulsar to challenge the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Renault Megane, and Opel/Vauxhall Astra, among others.
However, the automaker is reminding everyone that the Pulsar is for customers "seeking space and safety" with a new Black Edition, that's already on sale in selected markets across Europe.
It's based on the mid-range N-Connecta trim, in all markets except for Italy, Spain, and Portugal, where it builds upon the Acenta grade, and features some modest exterior upgrades. These include the black bezel headlights, with LED signature, black side mirror casings, and 18-inch black diamond cut alloy wheels. The rims are replaced by 17-inch ones in Spain, Portugal, Holland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.
Don’t expect any major changes inside either, as this is where users will find the part-leather seats, rear privacy glass, and NissanConnect infotainment system, with a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, DAB radio, and USB and AUX ports.
Motivation comes from a 1.2-liter DIG-T petrol engine, with 115PS (113hp), or from a 110PS (108hp) 1.5-liter dCi diesel that's omnipresent on numerous cars made under the Renault-Nissan umbrella.