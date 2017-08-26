Novitec-Tuned Ferrari F12 Puts On A Show At Drag Racing Event

While Novitec's N-Largo kit isn't going to turn your Ferrari F12berlinetta into the fastest supercar in the world, it will still alter its appearance considerably, while making it sound louder than stock.
This gorgeous Rosso Corsa example found its way to a drag racing event, where it went against several other supercars, from the likes of the Nissan GT-R, Mercedes E63 AMG and Dodge Viper, to the Chevy Corvette or the BMW M3.
With these types of challengers, it pretty much means that you're covering all your bases. And yes, with 781 HP under its belt, the tuned Ferrari F12 put on a great show.
By the way, this F12 is wearing Novitec's basic N-Largo kit (not the N-Largo S), although it still comes with flared arches, wider 21/22" wheels, custom bumpers, new bonnet and a custom rear spoiler - all the bits made out of carbon fiber.
Also, towards the end, you might conclude that this F12 is one of the loudest starting Ferraris you've ever heard.