O.J. Simpson Ford Bronco Fails To Sell On 'Pawn Stars'

The Ford Bronco is a true cult classic and the media attention surrounding the infamous police chase of fallen sports star O.J. Simpson only helped to cement its position as an icon of the American car industry.
A couple of days ago, the most famous Bronco of them all, owned by Al Cowlings and used in O.J. Simpson’s highway police chase, made an appearance on the popular TV show Pawn Stars. Surprisingly, it failed to sell.
Following O.J’s arrest, Cowlings sold the Bronco to Simpson’s manager, Mike Gilbert, for $75,000. Gilbert has owned the white Bronco ever since and raked up just 20 miles in all those years. Taking it to Pawn Stars, he wanted to part ways with it for a cool $1.3 million but despite its history, the stars of the hit TV show failed to snap it up.
Determining the value of a vehicle like this is extremely difficult because after all, there is no other Bronco on planet earth quite like it.
Last month, we learnt that Gilbert was willing to entertain offers of around $750,000 to sell the Bronco privately but it doesn’t appear to have shifted hands since.