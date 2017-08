Okay, BMW, Do We Have To Beg For A New M5 Touring?

PHOTO GALLERY

For some reason, BMW has decided that Touring versions of the BMW M5 are not needed anymore.The last BMW M5 Touring was the E61 , which was produced in just a little over 1,000 examples, compared to its four-door sibling that was made in almost 20,000 units. Both of them were powered by an impressive 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine , rated at 507PS (500hp) and 520Nm (428lb-ft) of torque.Its successor, the F10, was only offered as a four-door saloon, and things don’t look good for the F90 either, which will also be delivered exclusively as a sedan. That's despite the fact that Audi is planning an entirely new RS6 Avant , and Mercedes-AMG having not just one, but two versions of the E63 , with the 'S' grade pushing 612PS (604hp) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque to the wheels.Nevertheless, if you're still curious how a new BMW M5 Touring would look like, then this rendering, posted by, should answer your question. It's based on the M5 F90 , to which it adds the hauling capacity of the regular 5-Series Touring , and it has 600PS (592hp) and 750Nm (553lb-ft) of torque available on tap. Would be pretty cool, for an executive estate, right?