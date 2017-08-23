Okay, BMW, Do We Have To Beg For A New M5 Touring?

For some reason, BMW has decided that Touring versions of the BMW M5 are not needed anymore.
The last BMW M5 Touring was the E61, which was produced in just a little over 1,000 examples, compared to its four-door sibling that was made in almost 20,000 units. Both of them were powered by an impressive 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, rated at 507PS (500hp) and 520Nm (428lb-ft) of torque.
Its successor, the F10, was only offered as a four-door saloon, and things don’t look good for the F90 either, which will also be delivered exclusively as a sedan. That's despite the fact that Audi is planning an entirely new RS6 Avant, and Mercedes-AMG having not just one, but two versions of the E63, with the 'S' grade pushing 612PS (604hp) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque to the wheels.
Nevertheless, if you're still curious how a new BMW M5 Touring would look like, then this rendering, posted by XTomi, should answer your question. It's based on the M5 F90, to which it adds the hauling capacity of the regular 5-Series Touring, and it has 600PS (592hp) and 750Nm (553lb-ft) of torque available on tap. Would be pretty cool, for an executive estate, right?