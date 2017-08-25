One-Off Alloy-Bodied Ferrari Daytona Discovered In Japan After 40 Years

Just when you thought that there aren’t any more barn finds around, a unique Ferrari Daytona is found hiding under a shed in Japan after almost 4 decades.
Ferrari made just over 1,200 365 GTB/4 Daytonas between 1969 and 1973, with five lightweight alloy-bodied competition cars. This one right here is the only road-going Daytona with an aluminum body by Scaglietti, a car that was sold new to Luciano Conti, a close friend of Enzo Ferrari.
The build was completed in June 1969, riding on chassis no. 12653 and wearing Scaglietti body no. 32. This Daytona also came fitted with the desirable Plexiglas headlights and power windows, in addition to its bespoke aluminum body.
In 1971, the car was imported to Japan where it exchanged owners three times, the last one being Makoto Takai who stored the car for nearly 4 decades. Very few collectors knew this car existed and many people tried to purchase it without success.
The car underwent a thorough evaluation last June, confirming that this Daytona is a matching numbers, original Scaglietti aluminum-bodied road car, the only one of its kind. The one-off Ferrari will be auctioned in RM Sotheby’s Ferrari – Leggenda E Passione event on September 9 and is expected to fetch up to $2 million (1.7 million euros).