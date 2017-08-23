One-Off Lamborghini Concept S Sells For Just $1.32 Million

The one-off road-legal Lamborghini Concept S has sold for $1.32 million during RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week auctions.
The Gallardo-based concept car was introduced in 2005 and following its positive reception, Lamborghini decided to put it into production. Things were short lived, however, and just one street-legal example ever left the factory.
Despite the vehicle’s rarity, collectors don’t seem hugely interested in it. It was a headline at RM’s New York auction in late 2015 and was expected to sell for between $2.4 million and $3 million. Despite the high expectations, it wasn’t sold.
Evidently, it hasn’t struck a chord like other special Lamborghini’s, including the Sesto Elemento and Veneno but it does have just 180 km on the clock so could creep up in value over the decades.