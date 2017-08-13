Only Remaining Ford GT40 Roadster Looking For A New Home

Few cars are more iconic than the original Ford GT40s which stormed to victory at the 1966, 1967, 1968 and 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans.
In Henry Ford II's relentless pursuit to snatch glory away from Ferrari, 12 Ford GT40 prototypes were built to perfect the race-winning formula. Of those twelve, just 6 were GT40 Roadsters and of those 6, the following example is the only one to remain original. It's now looking for a new home.
Listed for sale on Classic Driver, this Ford was driven by the likes of Ken Miles, Carroll Shelby and Jim Clark on circuits including Laguna Seca, Sebring and Daytona in its role as a test and development car.
Unlike the 11 other GT40 prototypes, this one hasn't been destroyed or modified in any way. By comparison, the remaining five Roadsters have been fitted with roof panels, making this one a true unicorn.
No asking price has been publicized but we'd be surprised if it doesn't change hands for high seven figures, potentially eight.