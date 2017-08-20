Opel Colorado Truck Is Wrong On So Many Levels

If a Chevrolet Colorado had a scion after a one-night stand in Europe with an Opel, then it would probably look something like this.
It's called Opel Colorado, and it's the creation of Kleber Silva, a Brazilian rendering artist who thought that it would be cool to imagine General Motors' pickup truck with an Opel face, inspired by the Grandland X.
Now, for those of you who are unfamiliar with the recent news, Opel/Vauxhall moved under the roof of PSA earlier this year, and the two French brands know that they cannot compete against the likes of the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan, on the Old Continent (for now, at least).
This means that the chances of seeing this model on the streets are about as big as Skoda rebadging the Lamborghini Huracan, stripping it down, and selling it in emerging markets.
Those who still feel the need for a PSA pickup truck should know that the automaker has such a vehicle in its lineup, but it's reserved for the African market, where it will go on sale this September as a Peugeot. Simply called 'Pick Up', it is based on the Chinese Zhengzhou Nissan Auto Rich New, and it appears to be stuck in the 1990s.