Over 60,000 Range Rovers Being Investigated After 2015 Recall

Regulators in the United States are investigating the potential to recall over 60,000 Range Rovers with faulty doors.
In 2015, Jaguar Land Rover recalled 65,370 Range Rovers from the 2013-2016 model years and Range Rover Sports from 2014-2016 because the doors could automatically open when driving. JLR used a simple software update to resolve the issue.
However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has received complaints from four vehicle owners about their doors continuing to open while driving, despite Jaguar Land Rover’s 2015 fix for the issue, The Detroit News reports.
The automaker says that it is cooperating with the investigation and a decision from regulators about potentially issuing a second recall can be expected shortly.