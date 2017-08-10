Overfinch-Tuned Range Rover Sport SVR Draws Crowds In Monaco

While it may not be the most powerful customized Range Rover Sport in the world, the Overfinch Supersport definitely has all the visual appeal it needs.
The body kit consists of several new parts (all carbon fiber), including a more aggressive bonnet, enlarged air intakes, and a custom front splitter, all of which were developed with the help of motorsport firm Prodrive.
Other changes include a new intake system, titanium exhaust and a set of 22" alloy wheels which are said to reduce unsprung weight by 12 lbs (5.4 kg).
As you can see and of course hear, the Overfinch Supersport is not exactly a subtle family hauler. The RRS SVR's 5.0-liter supercharged V8 barks like it means business, and with only 25 examples out there and prices starting at £179,990 ($230k), we're talking strong exclusivity here.
Then again, it also costs double what you'd pay for a brand new Range Rover Sport SVR, fresh out of the showroom. Worth it?