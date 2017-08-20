Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Is Horacio's Latest Toy

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta has just been unveiled at Pebble Beach 2017 and before you ask, it will apparently be the last Zonda. We're not convinced.
Just three units of the HP Barchetta are bound for the production line and one of them is said to be going directly into Horacio Pagani’s private collection. It also happens to be one of the wildest Zondas ever produced.
The most significant difference between the Barchetta and all other Zondas before it is the chopped windscreen that drastically alters the entire design of the car. As for the rest of the car, it appears to be a mish-mash of parts from a number of one-off Zonda 760 models, including its vented hood, redesigned taillights and rear wheel covers like the Zonda ZoZo.
Elsewhere, the HP Barchetta has a Cinque-style carbon roof scoop, rear wing and rear diffuser, redesigned wheels (finished in blue on one side and gold on the other) and a stunning white interior.
Pagani first said the one-of-three Zonda Tricolore would be the final Zonda and for a time, it was, rolling out of the factory in 2011. However, soon after, wealthy enthusiasts around the world started commissioning one-off vehicles, forming the 760 series and keeping the Zonda alive to this day.
Will the HP Barchetta actually prove to be the final Zonda? Let’s see but we wouldn’t be surprised to see even more one-offs in the near future.