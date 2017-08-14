Pennzoil Goes Powersliding With The Dodge Demon

In the last couple of years, Pennzoil has seemingly taken inspiration from Ken Block’s hugely popular Gymkhana series by releasing a number of videos of high-performance cars powersliding around as a way to promote its synthetic oils.
Now, the latest in this series has been published on YouTube and fittingly, it stars one of the most talked-about cars this year, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, showing it powersliding through the streets of Pittsburgh.
As with other iterations of these Pennzoil videos, the Demon featured is painted yellow and the clip perfectly demonstrates the animalistic nature of the Demon, a car so insane that it is actually the world’s most accelerative production car to 62 mph (100 km/h).
Despite being designed for the drag strip, the Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine with 840 hp is more than powerful enough to spin the drag radial tires into oblivion and creating drifts that Ken Block himself would be proud of.