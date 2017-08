Pennzoil Goes Powersliding With The Dodge Demon

VIDEO

In the last couple of years, Pennzoil has seemingly taken inspiration from Ken Block’s hugely popular Gymkhana series by releasing a number of videos of high-performance cars powersliding around as a way to promote its synthetic oils.Now, the latest in this series has been published on YouTube and fittingly, it stars one of the most talked-about cars this year, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon , showing it powersliding through the streets of Pittsburgh.As with other iterations of these Pennzoil videos , the Demon featured is painted yellow and the clip perfectly demonstrates the animalistic nature of the Demon, a car so insane that it is actually the world’s most accelerative production car to 62 mph (100 km/h).Despite being designed for the drag strip, the Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine with 840 hp is more than powerful enough to spin the drag radial tires into oblivion and creating drifts that Ken Block himself would be proud of.