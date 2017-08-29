Peugeot’s 1008 Baby SUV Hiding Under A 208 Body Is One Cool Mule

It’s no secret that PSA wants to offer as many SUVs as possible to the market and this right here is the proof: what you’re looking at is an early mule of the upcoming Peugeot baby SUV.
Dressed with a 208 body, Peugeot’s smallest crossover was spotted being driven around southern Europe for some hot weather testing.
The high ride combined with the wider plastic wheel arches really make this “208” look pretty good we must say, it just looks like a proper off-roader even if it most likely sends power to the front axle only.
The upcoming Peugeot 1008 SUV will slot under the successful 2008 and 3008 models, with power coming from a range of three-cylinder engines with different power outputs. Just like its bigger siblings, all versions will be front-wheel drive only and an automatic transmission will be in the options list.
Now that PSA officially owns Opel/Vauxhall, it’s also possible that the new mini SUV will probably form the basis for an Opel version as well.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops