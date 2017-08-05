Pink GTC4Lusso Will Make Ferrari Execs Sick

Like the Ferrari FF that came before it, the GTC4Lusso divides opinions.
Many people praise the four-seater for its unbelievable driving dynamics, plush ride and luxurious interior while others remain insistent that Ferrari should never have built a car like it. Whatever your thoughts on the GTC4Lusso, we bet you’ll agree that this build, is at the very best, controversial.
Wrapped in a bright shade of Magenta, the car certainly stands out but would probably make Ferrari executives feel sick in the stomach. Perhaps the only saving grace of the car are its unique gold wheels supplied by Vossen and offering an excellent view of the yellow brake calipers and huge rotors behind.
Despite its controversial look, the GTC4Lusso is undoubtedly a technological marvel. Power comes from a naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine with 680 hp and 514 lb-ft of torque. The car then uses an advanced all-wheel drive system where the seven-speed transmission drives the rear wheels and a small, second gearbox sends power to the front. There’s also four-wheel steering as standard.