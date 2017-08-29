Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Snapped Before Frankfurt

A few months ago, spy shots emerged of a curious Porsche 911 GT3 prototype without a rear wing and looking very similar to the 911 R.
At the time, few details about the car were known but a couple of new images of the car have emerged alongside some much-needed information about it.
The car will allegedly be dubbed the 911 GT3 Touring Package and borrow its rear wing and rear diffuser from the 911 R while having all the other styling elements of the new 991.2 GT3. The name of the car then implies that it will be more focused on comfort and usability than both the normal GT3 and special edition 911 R.
Power will inevitably come from the familiar naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six of the GT3, producing an identical 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque.
Porsche is expected to unveil the model at next month’s Frankfurt Motor Show.
PHOTO GALLERY
A PTSRS Exclusive shot of the rumored 991.2 GT3 Touring Package (X90), seen by reader @justusrd somewhere in Germany. This test car was seen cruising with two other 991.2 GT3 test cars. Here you can see the rear wing deployed as well as the rear diffusers from the 911 R. Word on the street is we may find out more about this car next month at the IAA (Frankfurt Motor Show). Stay tuned. #PTSRS