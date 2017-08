Porsche 911X Targa Is A Stylish Virtual Crossover

PHOTO GALLERY

Porsche has caught on the SUV rage for quite a while now, with the Cayenne and Macan , but what if they decide to expand their offerings?Well, then they would probably go for a vehicle smaller than the Macan , which would target the likes of the higher end versions of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Audi Q3, among others.However, there's nothing signaling such a move so far, soput his ideas to work and transformed the sexy 911 Targa into a crossover. The car now rides higher than ever, gets underbody protective elements, and a pair of giant wheels, naming it the X - though, Safari might have been more appropriate.Before you dismiss the idea, don't forget that there are many extravagant collectors out there that would gladly pay an arm and a leg for any special version of the 911 . But would you?