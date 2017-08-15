Porsche Driver Brake Checks Fire Truck Ready To Pick A Fight

For whatever reason, some drivers don’t understand the need for emergency vehicles, like this guy here, who jeopardized the integrity of his Porsche 911 by brake checking a fire truck.
Due to the filming angle, we are not sure if an impact occurred, and we cannot even tell you what happened in the moments before the incident that made the Porsche driver lose his mind.
What is certain, though, is that he was ready to pick a fight with the firefighters. Happily, that never happened, as the entire crew surrounded him, and immobilized his ride until the police came, moments later.
The angry man was apparently fined the equivalent of $450 and banned from driving between 6 months and 1 year, after the risky maneuver, according to the description of the video.
As far as where the incident occurred, our best guess would be the Czech Republic, judging the livery applied to the Skoda Octavia police car that responded.