Porsche Extends 991.1 GT3 Engine Warranty To 10 Years/120k Miles

Porsche is addressing the concerns of 991.1 GT3 owners regarding their engines by extending the warranty on it to 10 years or 120,000 miles, whichever occurs first.
According to a post on Rennlist, Porsche executives met with the so-called Concerned Owners Group before they announced their decision to extend the engine’s warranty for all markets and make it fully transferable, covering all current and future 991.1 GT3 owners.
The new warranty also includes the replacement of a defective engine with a new engine that has revised parts, in the case of a failure.
Back in 2014, Porsche issued a stop-sale order and had to recall the first 785 examples of the 991.1 GT3 after finding out that the engine could fail and even result in a fire. The reason was a metallurgy defect found close to the surface of the finger follower, an inclusion to the material that caused increased wear of the part. Combined with other factors, like driving pattern and various engine parameters, these inclusions lead to the excessive wear of the finger follower, indicated by engine misfires and the check engine light coming on.
The majority of this first batch of 991.1 GT3s doesn’t have these inclusions or they do but they are not close enough to the surface of the finger follower to cause any problems, which means that most of these cars will never experience this problem, according to Porsche.
Porsche has already developed new finger followers and camshafts, using a revised manufacturing process and specification. The company also says that the engines in the 991.1 GT3 RS and 911R are not affected by this issue, despite their similar architecture as they feature many differences over the 991.1 GT3.