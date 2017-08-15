Porsche Macan Special Embraces The Racing Roots Of The Marque

There are Porsches you might expect to see with a racing livery, and they mostly have two doors: the 911, 718 Boxster/Cayman, 918 Spyder... but a Macan?
The German automaker's Asia Pacific division has done up this special Macan to show that the compact crossover is up to the performance standards for which the marque is known.
It's based on the Macan Turbo with the optional Performance Package, which ups the output from the 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 to a total of 440 horsepower, dropping the 0-62 time down to just 4.4 seconds. That's 40 more horses and 0.4 seconds quicker than the standard Macan Turbo.
As you can see, this particular vehicle is also wearing a special livery, in black and white with red and silver stripes – with reminiscent of the racing models Porsche fields on tack. It looks pretty striking, though we're not sure what we think of it on an SUV – no matter how fast or powerful.
For better or worse, though, this is a special one-off demonstrator for the Far East, and while we're sure there's any number of shops around the world that'd be glad to perform the same, we'd be surprised to see one out on the road.