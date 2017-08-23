Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive Is As Impressive As You'd Expect

In 2017, Porsche can do little wrong. Not only does the 911 continue to lead the way in the world of sports cars, both the Cayman and Boxster, as well as the Macan and Cayenne, are more dynamic than any of their rivals.
Can the same be said about the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive?
To find out, Motor Trend’s Jonny Liebermann jumped behind the wheel of the super sedan in the latest episode of Ignition, putting the car through the test on some twisting roads to discover what we’ve long known about the Panamera; it handles like a proper sports car.
The main difference between the Panamera Executive and the regular Panamera is that the former has an elongated wheelbase, stretched by 5.9-inches and providing rear-seat passengers with significantly more space. Under the hood, the Turbo model continues to use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 550 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque.