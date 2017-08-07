Porsche’s 671hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Is A Complex Missile With A Soul

Porsche wants you to see the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid as a four-door 918 of some sort, as the company took the lessons learned from its discontinued hypercar and applied some of its magic to the Panamera’s plug-in hybrid powertrain.
To put it simple, what Porsche did is take the Turbo S twin-turbo 542hp 4.0-liter V8 and paired it to a 134hp electric motor. The result is a stunning 671hp (680PS) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque.
Porsche also claims that the Turbo S E-Hybrid also offers an all-electric range of 31 miles (50km) which is especially nice if you consider that this luxurious beast of a car can also hit 60mph in 3.2 seconds and top out at 193mph (310km/h).
Add to that one of the most special and tech-infested interiors we’ve ever seen in the market and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid suddenly sounds like one of the most multi-talented vehicles available right now.
Is it any good? Matt Farah tries to find out in his latest One Take video linked below.