Porsche's Rennsport Reunion Returning In 2018

Porschephile’s across the United States will have to make do without the weekend-long Rennsport Reunion event this year and wait until September 27-30, 2018 for the event to return.
Car&Driver has received confirmation that the sixth edition of the motorsport-focused focused bonanza will be held at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in a little over a year, marking the first time the event has been held since 2015 when it also took place on the Monterey Peninsula.
The Rennsport Reunion was first held at Lime Rock in 2001 and followed up by events in Daytona in 2004 and 2007 and then coming to Laguna Seca for the fourth edition in 2011.
Porsche Cars North America head Detlev von Platen revealed that there were some doubts about whether the sixth edition would go ahead due to the high costs involved. Fortunately, rev-heads will be able to enjoy Rennsport Reunion once again and just four weeks after automotive festivities in the region start with 2018’s Monterey Car Week.