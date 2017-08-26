Power Sliding A BMW M240i On The 'Ring Looks Fun

Drifting and power sliding on the Nurburgring is forbidden, for obvious safety reasons, but despite this, some enthusiasts still go sideways on the German track, and get away with it.
And while more or less attempts of showing off end up either in a haze of tire smoke, or worse, with some cars being damaged, others prove that with enough skill (and luck), one can still enjoy a rear-wheel drive car, such as the BMW 2-Series Coupe, on the challenging Nordschleife.
However, this isn’t your average 2-Series, as it's in the M240i, which is topped only by the impressive M2. It uses a 3.0-liter straight-six TwinPower Turbo engine that makes 340PS (335hp) and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque, in the facelifted version, and 15PS (15hp) and 53Nm (39lb-ft) of torque less, in the previous model.
This makes the M240i as powerful as the 1M Coupe, and just 30PS (30hp) and 35Nm (26lb-ft) of torque shy of the M2.
So does the car look unleashed on the Nurburgring? Well, there's one way to find out, and it includes checking out the film that follows.