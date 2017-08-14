PP-Performance's Kit Makes This 911 Turbo Beyond Loud

In the case of this 780 HP PP-Performance Porsche 911 Turbo S, its straight line speed and overall appearance might actually play second fiddle to its ability to wake the dead.
Seriously, this thing is more terrifying than someone dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller while walking past a cemetery. We're talking bangs, pops, crackles, roars, and all the loud noises a custom exhaust is supposed to make.
The description of the clip states that whoever filmed this car thought that it was one of the loudest Turbos they ever heard in their life, and judging by what our own ears tell us, we can't help but agree.
While idling, the car sounds rather harmless. It's after the driver lifts off the throttle upon revving the engine, that's when all hell breaks loose, making it worth it for us to turn up the volume on our speakers, which you should do as well.
As for on-the-road performance, this tuner has been known for taking a 911 or two and making them breach the 1/4 mile mark in under 10 seconds. Here's a fine example of that.