Prior-Design Mercedes-AMG GT S Wins Head-Turner Of The Day Award

Thanks to Prior-Design's PD800 GT Wide-Body aero kit, the Mercedes-AMG GT S easily becomes one of the most aggressive-looking cars on the street.
In this case, proving that point is the owner of this matte green monster, seen here cruising through Dusseldorf, Germany, and falling pray to the camera lens of one Jeremy Hudala, who posted the images on Autogespot.
Some of the pics even show just how many people turned their heads in order to get a better look at the car, which makes sense given its newfound proportions and road presence.
Speaking of which, the Prior-Design PD800 GT kit consists of a front add-on spoiler, an aggressive rear diffuser, an add-on for the side skirts, a new and aggressive bonnet, wider fenders, a rear trunk spoiler, custom canards and air intake panels.
Oh and in case you're wondering, the PD3Forged Superlight wheels also come courtesy of Prior-Design, as does the car's bespoke interior and its custom exhaust system.