Production-Spec Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Cabriolet Has More Bling Than A Rapper's Crib

If you thought that Bentleys and Rolls-Royces are flashy, then you haven’t seen the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Cabriolet Concept rendered into production.
It adopts a two-tone paint, new headlights with incorporated LED DRLs, a tweaked bumper at the front, and a visible exhaust system at the other end, signaling the presence of an internal combustion engine, as imagined by Aksyonov Nikita.
The giant 24-inch wheels have been carried over from the study, as well as the short windscreen, long bonnet, and the entire interior design. As it stands now, the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet would be suitable for cruising down the French Riviera, as well as starring in a music video.
Mercedes will probably put the Maybach 6 into production, in one way or another, but it remains to be seen what will change in order to make it appealing to the rich, and, most of all, if it will retain its electric powertrain that sees four electric motors produce a whopping 750PS (739hp). The output allows both the Cabriolet and Coupe studies to reach 100km/h (62mph) in less than 4 seconds, and a top speed electronically limited to 250km/h (155mph).