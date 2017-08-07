Purple RevoZport BMW M2 Preys On C63s

Unveiled at the end of 2016, RevoZport’s BMW M2 upgrades overhaul the sports car’s looks and its performance and with a purple wrap, this example is almost certainly the craziest we’ve seen to date.
As you’ll immediately notice, it isn’t just the wrap which sets this M2 apart from a regular one. In fact, the changes are far more comprehensive.
For starters, the front now incorporates a custom splitter and canards as well as a bespoke hood that makes the M4’s seem restrained. Further visual modifications include a huge rear wing, quad exhaust pipes and a set of blacked-out wheels.
As for performance upgrades, RevoZport can equip the M2 with a new ECU, air intake and titanium exhaust to bump power from the 3.0-liter turbo-six to an impressive 473 hp.