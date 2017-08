Qoros Reveals Young Crossover And Sedan Concept In China

PHOTO GALLERY

Chinese automaker Qoros has presented its all-new Young crossover at the Chengdu Auto Show alongside a luxurious sedan concept.The Young is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four engine with 150 hp and paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Unlike other Qoros models which utilize a platform co-developed by Magna Steyr, the Young has the same underpinnings as the Chery Tiggo 7 and is similar in size to both the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-3.Unlike the Chery on which it is based, the Qoros Young is more upmarket and adopts a surprisingly appealing exterior. The cabin also looks quite refined and includes a prominent infotainment screen, three-spoke steering wheel, push button start, optional gold accents and stitching as well as leather wherever you look.As for the luxury sedan concept presented at the show, it’s dubbed the K-EV and has 870 hp from its all-electric powertrain. Underpinning the K-EV is a carbon fiber monocoque and whereas April’s original concept had glass doors, this latest iteration has more traditional doors and looks more fitting for production.