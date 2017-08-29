Qoros Reveals Young Crossover And Sedan Concept In China

Chinese automaker Qoros has presented its all-new Young crossover at the Chengdu Auto Show alongside a luxurious sedan concept.
The Young is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four engine with 150 hp and paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Unlike other Qoros models which utilize a platform co-developed by Magna Steyr, the Young has the same underpinnings as the Chery Tiggo 7 and is similar in size to both the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-3.
Unlike the Chery on which it is based, the Qoros Young is more upmarket and adopts a surprisingly appealing exterior. The cabin also looks quite refined and includes a prominent infotainment screen, three-spoke steering wheel, push button start, optional gold accents and stitching as well as leather wherever you look.
As for the luxury sedan concept presented at the show, it’s dubbed the K-EV and has 870 hp from its all-electric powertrain. Underpinning the K-EV is a carbon fiber monocoque and whereas April’s original concept had glass doors, this latest iteration has more traditional doors and looks more fitting for production.