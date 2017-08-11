Ram Reveals 2018 3500 Heavy Duty, The Segment's Most Powerful Pickup Truck

If heavy-duty towing and hauling is your thing then the new 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty will leave you more than just impressed.
Ram claims that the new 3500 Heavy Duty is the pickup with the highest torque rating in the segment and the one which offers the heaviest fifth-wheel towing capacity.
The improved 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six diesel engine now offers a total of 930lb-ft of torque, an extra 30lb-ft over the last model, thanks to higher boost pressure and flow rates of the fuel delivery system.
At the same time a newly engineered hitch design allows the new 3500 HD to tow up to 30,000lbs, enabling the new pickup truck to haul the heaviest trailers in the industry. The new hitch also allows customers to move away from Class 4 and 5 trucks to haul trailers that would have otherwise been limited to 24,000lbs.
“Ram maintains capability leadership by delivering the highest-ever torque rating for a pickup truck and heaviest fifth-wheel trailer towing capacity,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep and Ram Brand. “We understand the attributes most important to our customers within the heavy-duty segment; they demand hard-working, long-lasting capability.”
The maximum gooseneck and conventional hitch maximum trailer weight ratings for 2018 are set at 31,210lbs and 20,000lbs respectively for the new Ram 3500 Heavy Duty.
The first examples of the updated 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty will be available in dealerships in August.