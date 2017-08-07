Rare Blu Tour de France Ferrari Enzo Bound For Auction

A black Ferrari Enzo will hit the auction block on September 9, but not before RM Sotheby’s will look to sell another eye-catching Enzo, this time painted in Blu Tour de France.
As a 2004 example, this Ferrari Enzo originally left the factory in Matt Titanio Extra Campionario, a one-off paint scheme for the Italian hypercar. Afterwards, the car was sold to a member of the Middle Eastern royal family in London.
It was then auctioned off in 2008 with a Ferrari Classiche certification and repainted in Blue Tour de France by its new owner. A few years ago, it landed in the hands of its current owner and has a full dealer service history, original books and tools and its Classiche paperwork. The exterior of the Enzo has also been kept immaculate and is joined by a beautifully maintained interior with tan leather seats.
No pre-auction estimate has been publicized but considering it has only ever travelled 8,884 km and features such a unique color, a figure of at least $2 million seems probable.