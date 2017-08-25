Rare Manual Ferrari 599 GTB Arrives On eBay

In the world of desirable Ferrari models produced in the last decade, a 599 GTB Fiorano equipped with a manual transmission is one of the finest.
In total, just 30 599 GTBs were ever fitted with a six-speed gated shifter from Ferrari and now one of them is for sale on eBay.
Located in Ontario, Canada, the car is demanding a 'Buy It Now' price of $659,500, over double the sticker of a new 812 Superfast.
The seller of the car, Caliber Auto, says it is a one owner car and was delivered new by Ferrari of Ontario. Throughout its decade-long tenure on Canadian roads, it has only covered 3,913 km and includes a number of expensive options such as 20-inch Challenge wheels, a carbon fiber interior, red brake calipers and front and rear parking sensors.
While it may seem crazy to spend almost $700,000 on an '07 599 GTB with a manual gearbox, it is worth remembering that a U.S.-spec car sold at auction for $682,000 in March 2015.