Red BMW M3 Tries To Look Special With Gold Wheels

There are some people out there who don’t think performance cars from BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz look special enough and are too easy to mistake for lesser models. Well, thanks to some aftermarket modifications, there’s no way this F80 M3 could be mistaken for any other 3-Series.
Built by a Bimmer Post member, the sedan looks instantly more purposeful due to its lowered suspension and the fitment of a set of gorgeous gold wheels that beautifully offset the satin red paint finish.
Elsewhere, the car now incorporates a Dinmann CF front bumper that’s much more angular than a standard M3 bumper and sits below a set of OSS headlights. Final modifications include an M4 GTS hood, Varis rear diffuser, Dinmann CF side skirts and an Akrapovic exhaust system.
Aftermarket parts for premium cars like the M3 are often quite expensive but just a handful of them can entirely alter the personality of a vehicle, making them well worth the investment in our opinion.