Renault Alaskan, Mercedes X-Class' French Cousin, Comes To Europe [141 Pics]

After its initial unveiling in Colombia last year, the Renault Alaskan is finally making its way into Europe, powered by a 2.3-liter dCi turbodiesel engine. Like the closely related Mercedes-Benz X-Class, the Alaskan is based off the Nissan NP300 Navara.
While in some markets, Alaskan buyers can also opt for a petrol-powered 2.5-liter unit, European customers can only get the 2.3-liter diesel, which is available either with a single turbocharger and 160 PS (157 HP), or with a twin-turbo setup and 190 PS (187 HP).
With the help of either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic, Renault says that the Alaskan is best-in-class for acceleration and efficiency.
"Following Alaskan's release in Latin America, its availability in Europe is further evidence of Renault's global ambitions. Alaskan is a robust, powerful pick-up that has been designed to meet the needs of demanding business customers and private buyers alike," stated Renault-Nissan LCV boss, Ashwani Gupta.
Meanwhile, Renault Europe chairman, Jean-Christophe Kugler, feels that the Alaskan will have a chance to blossom alongside a growing segment on the Old Continent.
"Renault is entering Europe's particularly buoyant one-tonne pick-up segment which registered growth of 25% in 2016 and 19% in the first half of 2017. As a major player in the LCV market and with a network of almost 9,000 sales outlets across Europe, Renault continues to extend its range with Alaskan."
Manufactured at Nissan's Barcelona plant, the Renault Alaskan will first be available for European customers in Double-Cab 4x4 form. The range will however expand progressively in accordance to different market needs across the continent. Also, while French buyers will receive a two-year manufacturer warranty with unlimited mileage, other European countries will get a three-year/100,000 km warranty.
Among its many interior features, is the five-inch TFT 3D color display in the center of the dash, the seven-inch color touchscreen, an available 360-degree camera and keyless entry. As for vehicle control aids, the Alaskan comes with an electronic limited slip differential, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and three different driving modes (2WD, high-ratio 4WD and low-ration 4WD).
Once it hits European roads, Renault claims that an average fuel consumption of 6.3 liters/100 km (37.3 US mpg / 44.8 UK mpg) is achievable, making it the most efficient pick-up in its segment.