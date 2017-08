Renault Helps Install Quick-Charge Highway Stations In Belgium And Germany

PHOTO GALLERY

Connected Energy, together with Renault, has installed two quick-charge stations which utilize innovative E-STOR technology, on highways located in Belgium and Germany.The E-STOR energy storage technology was developed by Connected Energy, using second-life batteries from Renault's electric vehicles. The way the system works is that the batteries are recharged at low power, and releasing stored energy at high power.Using this concept, it's possible to build electric vehicle charging stations in locations where constructing a high power connection to the power grid would have otherwise proved too costly.said Connected Energy exec, Matthew Lumsden.Renault is also doing its part, by re-using the batteries from its electric vehicles for the sake of stationary energy storage. While EV batteries usually have a service life of about eight to ten years, they still have capacity for further use in stationary applications - basically extending their life before they get recycled.added Nicholas Schottey, in charge of the Electric Vehicle Batteries and Charging Infrastructures Program.In the end, these types of solutions should have multiple applications, from networks of quick-charging stations, to individual homes, multiple-unit residences and even industrial sites.