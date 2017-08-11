Renault Launches Optional Black Edition Pack For Clio RS

Renault's speedy little Clio RS is now available with a new Black Edition option pack, enabling customers to personalize the look of their car regardless of exterior color.
The pack is already available to order and costs £200 on the Clio RS 220 Trophy and £350 on the Clio RS 200. The Renault Clio RS range itself starts from £20,295 OTR.
Both the Clio RS 200 and the 220 Trophy Black Editions gain black gloss door handles, side mouldings, front blade, tailgate moulding and badging, as well as black gloss rear diffusers.
Where they differ is that on the 220 Trophy you also get black gloss moulding inserts, while the 200 gets 17" black Renault Sport alloys.
The Clio RS is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol unit, producing 200 PS (197 HP) in the RS 200 and 220 PS (217 HP) in the RS 220 Trophy version, which will also sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds, maxing out at 235 km/h (146 mph).
As a reminder, Renault's Clio range was restyled last year, with the RS models receiving new front bumpers, multi-faceted LED lighting (in the form of a chequered flag), 18" wheels and specific sills.