Renault Megane TCR Ready To Race In 2018

The Renault Megane will become the latest hatchback to enter the TCR championship when it hits the track next year.
Built by Swiss team MVM and previewed by a single image, the Megane has been designed to comply with all TCR technical specifications and will endure a gruelling testing schedule once work on the powertrain is complete.
In a statement, the head of Vuković Motorsport who also helped create the car, Milenko Vuković said “We have put all our energies and resources in this project with which we want to demonstrate the benefits of our systematic and high-quality approach to ultimate performances within the given rules. We wanted the Mégane TCR to have all the ingredients it takes for being a sound and competitive car out of the box.”
When the Megane enters the championship, it will race alongside the likes of the VW Golf GTI, Opel Astra, Honda Civic Type R, Kia Cee’d and Hyundai i30 N.