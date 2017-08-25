Renault Sandero RS Racing Spirit Looks Cool On The Track

While the Dacia Sandero is being sold on the Old Continent with more focus on pricing than performance, Renault has a hot hatch version of the car available in certain South American markets.
It's called the Sandero RS, and it carries the Diamond badge on the outside, in addition to a bunch of visual updates, and since earlier this summer, it's also available in a limited edition: the Racing Spirit.
Now, despite its sumptuous name, the new Renault Sandero RS Racing Spirit won't set any Nurburgring lap records, and it doesn’t pose a threat for the modern super hot hatches out there. However, thanks to its old school naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, it's certainly makes for an interesting addition to the segment.
It feeds 150PS (148hp) to the front axle via a six-speed manual gearbox, and the French automaker claims that the 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) sprint takes 8 seconds, while top speed stands at 202km/h (mph).
And what's the starting price of this Sandero, you may ask? Well, 66,400 Brazilian Real, which equals $21,125. This could land you a new Ford Fiesta ST in the United States, as the subcompact hot hatch can be had from $21,140.
Before deciding on whether or not you like the Renault Sandero RS Racing Spirit, you should take a look at the commercial released by the brand's Argentinean arm, which celebrates the car's arrival in that market.