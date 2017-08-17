RHD Lamborghini Diablo SV Is An Automotive Unicorn In The UK

One of the supercars that helped define Lamborghini is the Diablo.
Made from 1990 up until 2001, in less than 3,000 examples, it was the successor of the iconic Countach, and the model that paved the road for the Murcielago, which was eventually replaced by the modern Aventador.
Out of the small production number, only a few units were shipped to the United Kingdom, in the SV specification and right-hand drive, including the one pictured here. Finished in Metallic Green over a black leather and Alcantara interior, it's believed to be one of just 13 licensed vehicles in the country, and this makes it even more desirable.
Silverstone Auctions, which have it up for grabs during the Salon Prive Sale, on September 2, says that this Diablo SV is the one "for the serious Lamborghini collector", before listing some of its features, such as the power steering, 17-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, climate control, CD player, electric windows, central locking, and sports exhaust system, among others.
The auction house adds that this Italian bull is accompanied by an extensive service history, with all the books and tools being present, and prior to the auction, it will be serviced "by marque specialists".
Make sure you bring lots of cash with you, if you're looking to place a bid, because this Lamborghini Diablo SV is believed to go for £155,000-£175,000 ($199,984-$225,789).