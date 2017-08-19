Richard Hammond Returns To The Road In His Classic Mustang
After severely injuring his leg in a frightening June crash, The Grand Tour co-host Richard Hammond has finally returned to the driver’s seat.
Taking to Drive Tribe, the Hamster uploaded a short video of him driving his classic Ford Mustang and to say he was excited to be back behind the wheel would be an understatement. Cue the six-second long scream of excitement at the start of the video.
Ever since the good ‘ole days of Top Gear, Hammond has made no secret of the fact that he’s a lover of American muscle cars, much to the amusement and bewilderment of Jeremy Clarkson. It’s therefore fitting that his first drive after recovering from a leg injury was in arguably the most famous muscle car of them all.
As you may recall, the 47-year-old lost control of a Rimac Concept_One in June while filming The Grand Tour at a hillclimb event in Switzerland.
Check out the full video here.
