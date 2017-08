Rolls-Royce CEO Calls The Bentley Bentagya A Camouflaged Audi Q7

Photo Gallery

Bentley and Rolls-Royce occasionally engage in some friendly competition but it appears the pleasantries are over as Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has dismissed the Bentley Bentagya as a poser.Speaking to Automotive News Europe , Müller-Ötvös said "We are not using mass-manufactured body shells. That limits what you can do on the design side and it undermines exclusivity massively." The executive then went for the jugular by saying "You don't want a camouflaged [Audi] Q7 in that segment. You want to have a true Rolls-Royce."According to Müller-Ötvös, the fact that the Cullinan rides on a Rolls-Royce specific platform makes it far more prestigious than the Bentagya which is underpinned by the MLB Evo architecture that is shared with the Audi Q7 Porsche Cayenne , and Lamborghini Urus Müller-Ötvös declined to elaborate on the company's first crossover but it will likely be powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine that produces 563 hp (420 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The crossover could also come equipped with laserlight headlights and a self-leveling air suspension that makes millions of calculations every second and reacts to steering, acceleration, and camera inputs.