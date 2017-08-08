Rolls-Royce CEO Calls The Bentley Bentagya A Camouflaged Audi Q7

Bentley and Rolls-Royce occasionally engage in some friendly competition but it appears the pleasantries are over as Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has dismissed the Bentley Bentagya as a poser.
Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Müller-Ötvös said "We are not using mass-manufactured body shells. That limits what you can do on the design side and it undermines exclusivity massively." The executive then went for the jugular by saying "You don't want a camouflaged [Audi] Q7 in that segment. You want to have a true Rolls-Royce."
According to Müller-Ötvös, the fact that the Cullinan rides on a Rolls-Royce specific platform makes it far more prestigious than the Bentagya which is underpinned by the MLB Evo architecture that is shared with the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, and Lamborghini Urus.
Müller-Ötvös declined to elaborate on the company's first crossover but it will likely be powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine that produces 563 hp (420 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The crossover could also come equipped with laserlight headlights and a self-leveling air suspension that makes millions of calculations every second and reacts to steering, acceleration, and camera inputs.